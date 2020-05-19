KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Throughout this pandemic, KCTV5 News has been keeping you informed about the meat supply and how it’s changing. Just a few weeks ago, some grocery store chains put a limit on the amount of meat you can buy.
“It’s apparent there’s a shortage. Or, at least it’s hard to get,” shopper Michael Day said.
Day stopped into Cosentino’s in downtown Kansas City to buy a loaf of bread for his lunch.
“Peanut butter and Jelly,” Day said.
It’s a meat-free meal.
“Bananas are plentiful,” Day said.
Ground beef, not so much.
“20 bucks for two pounds of meat? I’ll wait awhile until it comes down,” Day said.
“Seems like it’s doubled,” shopper Nicole Fronk said.
Next time you’re picking up groceries, take a look at the unit price. It’s not what it used to be.
“We’re just going to have to buy less meat,” Fronk said.
Some local shops are holding steady.
“We have not seen any major hiccups in our capacity to get meats,” Local Pig Co-Owner Alex Pope said.
The Local Pig gets all of their meat from local farmers, then it’s processed by a local slaughterhouse. Pope says their dedication to local goods is why their prices remain relatively unchanged.
“I think you’ll find grocery store prices are starting to come up to where our prices are, which is really the true price,” Pope said.
KCTV5 News looked at ground beef prices in two of the large chain grocery stores on both sides of the state line. We checked the store brands. The Hen House in Fairway tied for the highest price in the metro at $9.49 per pound.
The price was the same at the Price Chopper in Grandview on the Missouri side. The Price Chopper in Roeland Park had 80/20 priced at $9.39, while the downtown Kansas City price was just over $8 per pound.
“I just think it is what it is,” Fronk said.
Fronk says she will be buying less meat if prices continue to rise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.