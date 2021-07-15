KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Colin Stoner received his second shot of the COVID vaccine at the end of March, so when he got sick in June, he didn’t suspect COVID. Then he got a fever of 102 degrees.
“I got tested, and it was positive, and then from there, it was a really rapid descent,” Stoner described. “I was a little frustrated. I thought with the vaccine, this shouldn't have happened.”
But pretty quickly his frustration turned to relief. He convinced he was only laid up at home for ten days was because of the vaccine.
“I mean that vaccine is there to make sure that you don't die. And to keep you out of the hospital,” he noted.
Dr. Rex Archer, Kansas City Health Department’s Medical Director explained it this way.
“If you would have normally died if you didn't get vaccinated, you get vaccinated and you're hospitalized. If you normally would have just been hospitalized and you've been vaccinated, then you're ill at home for a few days,” Archer said.
State health officials in Missouri and Kansas don’t keep data on how many of the infections, hospitalizations or deaths involve people who were fully vaccinated when they were infected, but the University of Kansas Health System does.
On Thursday, six of the 37 people hospitalized with active infections had been vaccinated. That’s 16%. But an infectious disease specialist there noted that all of those people have additional health problems.
"Those people who are vaccinated do have significant co-morbidities,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson. “They have obesity, hematological malignancy or cancer. Other immunosuppression. Heart disease, lung disease.”
The vast majority of those at the University of Kansas Hospital because of COVID have not been vaccinated, and the patient numbers are rising rapidly.
They had 37 patients with active infections Thursday.
The day before it was 29.
Just six weeks ago the number was two.
“I'm a little concerned about where we're headed,” said Stoner. “The vaccine’s free, and it's really something that I feel is a civic duty.”
His reasoning is that it’s important to protect others, like those people with additional health problems.
