FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Chief medical officers from hospitals across the metro are calling it a perfect storm; a high volume of COVID patients crowding hospitals and hundreds of healthcare workers out sick.
CMOs expressed their desperation during the University of Kansas daily briefing on Wednesday, as the highly-transmissible variants of COVID-19 Omicron and Delta continue to spread in the community.
Across the metro, doctors report the sickest patients they are caring for in the ICU and on ventilators continue to be those who are unvaccinated.
Doctors emphasized they continue seeing deaths in their hospitals from COVID-19 weekly, even with what’s being referred to as a milder variant in Omicron.
Chief Medical Officer at Liberty Hospital, Dr. Raghu Adiga said they had eight patient deaths last week, which is the highest one-week total they’ve had so far in the pandemic.
CMOs also addressed the issue of the increased need for testing. The Executive Chief Clinical Officer at University Health-Truman, Dr. Mark Steele said the hospital is fielding more than 1,000 calls a day in their call center for people seeking testing.
They are conducting about 450 tests per day at two drive-thru test sites and seeing their highest positivity rate thus far in the pandemic at nearly 35% over the last week.
STAFF SHORTAGES
Hospitals across the metro are averaging 2-5% of the workforce being out sick with COVID-19.
The high volume of sick calls from staff limits the number of patients hospitals can take because the ratio of staff to patients drops, which creates an issue in continuing to provide adequate level of care for all patients.
- 327 staff out sick at Children’s Mercy Hospital
- 60+ staff out sick at Lawrence Memorial Hospital
- 100+ staff out sick at Kansas City Veterans Affairs Hospital
- 43 staff out sick at Liberty Hospital, which represents 8-9% of their workforce
- 123 staff out sick at North Kansas City Hospital
- 45 staff out sick at Olathe Health, which represents 2% of their workforce
- 60+ staff out sick at Stormont Vail Hospital & Trauma Center
- 100+ staff out sick at University Health-Truman
- 640 staff out sick on Tuesday at the University of Kansas Health System. It’s roughly 5% of their workforce for the hospital system, which has led to 128 surgeries being deferred this week alone.
Chief Medical Officer at HCA Midwest Health Dr. Kim Megow said the situation is dire and could get worse.
“How bad can it get? It can get bad enough that we may have to institute what's referred to as crisis standards of care… It is basically what the military does during war time; deciding who gets care and who does not, who gets a chance at living and who is left to die. That is really dire, but I think it's important to say that is how bad it could get if we are completely overwhelmed and we're at that point already,” said Dr. Megow.
IMPACT ON CHILDREN
Dr. Jennifer Watts, Chief Emergency Management Medical Officer at Children’s Mercy Hospital, said staff is currently caring for the most COVID-19 patients ever since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital cared for 30 patients on Tuesday, up from 15 a week ago. Dr. Watts said they’ve considered whether they can stay open to pediatric trauma, one of the only in the region.
“It scares us to think about, where do these kids go? I mean, we don't have multiple hospitals in our area. When we transfer out, we are transferring out, but then we're outside of the region. We are in Omaha, we are in Arkansas, St. Louis, Denver. We are out far,” said Dr. Watts.
CMH has started limiting COVID-19 tests to only include symptomatic patients or patients who are having a procedure done that requires sedation. Dr. Watts said that proves the primary jump in cases at the hospital are ill patients who are symptomatic.
LONGER ER WAIT TIMES
With more staff calling out sick with COVID and higher patient volume, hospitals are reporting longer emergency room wait times.
Advent Health Shawnee Mission reported a three-hour emergency room wait time during Wednesday’s University of Kansas Health System daily briefing with CMOs from the region.
Medical professionals fear the longer wait times are leading to less favorable outcomes for patients and preventable deaths, including one example of a patient who was suffering from a heart attack and passed away before they were able to see a doctor.
“People are dying in emergency rooms… These are the kinds of repercussions that occur when we don't take the rules of infection control seriously at a time of a rapidly spreading infectious variant,” said Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer at the University of Kansas Health System.
Both Kansas and Missouri have allowed their emergency declarations, put in place at the height of the pandemic, to expire.
“Our hands are tied without an emergency declaration. Of course, having an emergency declaration could provide a pathway for either the National Guard or other federal assistance with actual people to come and help with staffing,” explained Dr. Kim Megow, Chief Medical Officer at HCA Midwest Health.
INABILITY TO TRANSFER PATIENTS
This week, the University of Kansas Health System reported transfers are down by about 80% because they simply do not have beds available.
Dr. Lisa Hays, Chief Medical Officer at Advent Health Shawnee Mission said over the last month, they had over 300 declines for transfers.
“One of them [a declined transfer] broke my heart because it was from Oakley, Kansas, which is way out west, it's like five hours from here. I'm from Hays, Kansas originally and it breaks my heart that those doctors in Oakley who aren't trained critical care physicians are struggling and having to watch their patients suffer while they're waiting on a transfer to a higher level of care,” said Dr. Hays.
SNAPSHOT OF THE NUMBERS
KU Hospital:
- 90 active COVID patients (84 are unvaccinated)
- 19 COVID patients in the ICU (12 of those patients are on a ventilator)
Advent Health Shawnee Mission
- 48 active COVID patients (up from 12 COVID patients in November)
- 21 COVID patients in the ER (7 are inactive or have cleared COVID infection)
- 8 COVID patients in the ICU (6 are on a ventilator, only 1 vaccinated patient in the ICU)
- 70% of patients are not vaccinated
Children’s Mercy Hospital
- 30 kids hospitalized with COVID (up from 15 kids a week ago)
- 10 COVID patients in the ICU
- 327 staff out with COVID
HCA Midwest
- 250 COVID patients (more than 80% are unvaccinated)
- 42 COVID patients in the ICU
- 21 COVID patients on a ventilator
- ERs are over 100% capacity
- COVID mortality rate at the hospital is around 11-12%
- Inpatient represents 23% of inpatient volume
Liberty Hospital
- 50 COVID inpatients (highest on record)
- 9 COVID patients in the ICU (8 are on a ventilator)
- Two-thirds of COVID patients are unvaccinated
- 43 staff were out with COVID on tuesday (8-9% of workforce)
- 100% bed capacity and unable to accept transfers
North Kansas City Hospital
- 105 COVID patients
- 87 active COVID inpatients (18 out of isolation)
- 25 COVID patients in the ICU (15 are on ventilators)
- 85% of patients are unvaccinated
- 123 staff out with COVID
- 8 deaths since the beginning of 2022
Olathe Health
- 48 COVID patients
- 10 COVID patients in the ICU (4 are on a ventilator)
- 79% of COVID patients are unvaccinated
- 45 staff out with COVID (2% of the workforce)
University Health
- 98 COVID patients (25% of their licensed bed capacity, and 45% higher than their previous high)
- 82% of COVID patients are unvaccinated
- 20 COVID patients in the ICU
- 9 COVID patients on a ventilator
- 18 COVID deaths in December
- Roughly 100+ staff out with COVID
- Receiving about 1,000 calls a day from people inquiring about COVID tests
Kansas City VA Hospital
- 431 COVID outpatient cases
- 19 active COVID patients
- Only 1 vaccinated COVID patient
- 3 COVID patients in the ICU (all unvaccinated)
- 100+ staff out with COVID
- 0 beds available
Lawrence Memorial Hospital
- 15 active COVID patients
- 4 COVID patients in the ICU (2 are on a ventilator)
- Roughly 60+ employees out with COVID
Stormont Vail Hospital & Trauma Center
- 50 active COVID patients
- 19 COVID patients in the ICU
- 90+ staff out with COVID
- 321 COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic
