KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The University of Kansas and St. Luke’s Hospital are two of the hospitals in our area that are testing women as they’re admitted to the hospital to have their babies.
A recent study published by the New England Journal of Medicine found nearly 90% of expectant moms who tested positive for the coronavirus were asymptomatic and could spread the virus in a labor and delivery unit without ever knowing it.
First time parents Jennifer and Mark Pazirandeh say it’s still surreal that their baby girl has finally arrived.
“Her name is Mila Rose. She’s seven pounds 14.6 ounces,” Mark said.
Jennifer hasn’t seen anyone outside of her husband and doctors for about six weeks. The pandemic is putting a screeching halt to all those last-minute visits with family and trips to the store for baby gear.
Things were dramatically different when they got to the hospital too. The couple was first stopped in the lobby for a temperature check before heading up to labor and delivery.
“She let us know I was going to be tested that was one of the first things they were going to do in addition to wearing the mask when everybody came in the room,” Jennifer said.
Jennifer’s test came back negative, offering them a dose of relief that’s tough to put into words. Doctor Kristen Wootton is an OB/GYN at St. Luke’s Hospital and says the health system started testing expectant moms for COVID-19 late last week.
So far, all of the tests have come back negative, but there is a protocol in place in the event of a positive test.
“They do recommend in a COVID positive patient that baby is separated while we kind of see what mom is going to do and do some counseling on how to care for the newborn with your positive state,” Dr. Wootton said.
Dr. Wootton says the immune system of an expectant mother is different than anyone else’s, so there’s always a chance an asymptomatic pregnant woman could develop the sometimes serious COVID-19 symptoms right after her baby is born. It’s for that reason positive, asymptomatic mothers are very closely monitored.
This new family says they are just grateful little Mila’s birth was a safe one.
What we know about pregnancy and COVID-19 is changing constantly. St. Luke’s Hospital will host a Facebook live question and answer session at 11 a.m. on Thursday for any expectant mother who has questions.
