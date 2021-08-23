KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Local health officials are hopeful that full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will help persuade people who are still hesitant about getting a shot.
The Food and Drug Administration announced the approval Monday morning. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson shots are still approved under an emergency authorization.
Chip Cohlmia, a communicable disease prevention specialist with the Jackson County Health Department, said the announcement should boost public confidence in the shots.
"Anecdotally, I've had a lot of people tell me 'I don't know it's safe,'" he said. "This is that final stamp. FDA now holds this to the same standards this holds to other vaccines. It's there. All the documentation is in. It's been determined to be safe."
But, he cautioned, the change in status may not be enough to convince some Americans.
He said health officials are still anticipating a lot of questions, and conducting outreach to encourage people to take it.
"We can listen to your questions and make sure we can answer them to the best of our ability," Cohlmia said.
The news was welcomed at several vaccine clinics in the area, including a back-to-campus event at Johnson County Community College.
The county held a clinic on the quad to reach students and others in the community.
Chris Gray, a spokesperson for the college, said JCCC was also offering a drawing as an incentive to get vaccinated.
"We're not keeping records," Gray said. "We just want to encourage it."
The college will host another vaccine clinic on Thursday, Aug. 25. Gray said he anticipates that the FDA approval of Pfizer's vaccine will bring more people to it and other clinics around the area.
"If that gets three or four people over the line to get the shot, that's great. We're here for them," he said.
