KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Another local health official caught a lot of people's attention on Twitter this weekend.
Doctor Rex Archer, who is the Director of Health for the Kansas City Health Department, posted a picture of President Trump and wrote that his actions should require life imprisonment and condolence letters to the victims' families.
It is a good thing that he has “sovereign immunity.” Purposely lying to our nation,making this outbreak nearly impossible to control,being responsible for at least 90% of our deaths in the USA, should require life imprisonment & condolence letters to the victims families. pic.twitter.com/hAFm3m5fZb— Rex Archer, M.D., M.P.H. (@RexArcherMD) July 6, 2020
KCTV5 News asked Dr. Archer what prompted such a strong statement.
"When someone speaks out and says 99% of these cases are totally harmless, that just strikes a nerve when we know that 4.4% of the folks that have this disease have died. That's a lot more than 1% that have actually died," Dr. Archer
KCTV5 News also asked Dr. Archer whether he thinks we'll have to go through another shutdown.
He said the best way to avoid that is if at least 90% of people wear masks in public.
