KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Friday was the last chance to get a haircut at any of Bambou Salon and Spa’s three locations.
The owner decided to close at the end of business Saturday, a decision he said was both the easiest and hardest one he’s ever made.
“Easy because we think it’s the right thing to do to protect the health of our team members and our guests, but at the same time hard because we’re saying to people that, as of next Tuesday, you don’t have a paycheck,” Sean Barnard explained.
Stylist Brooke Evans works at the downtown Overland Park location.
“I am a hairdresser,” she said. “I’m also a waitress. So, as of Saturday, I don’t have any jobs.”
“It’s been a two week conversation and he obviously made the right decision but it was so hard,” she said.
One nail salon in Brookside, like many, is still open. They pointed to their masks and sanitizer and said they’re taking it day by day.
At Draque’s Barber Shop in Kansas City, they seemed to be following the mayor’s 10-person order and were working with gloves on. However, there’s no way a hands-on service like a haircut, manicure or massage can follow social distancing rules.
The mayor’s office said his intent was to cut out services like that and just allow for buying products, so they may be issuing more guidance soon.
“I guess when that time comes I will make adjustments as needed, but until that time we’re going to try to get as much money as possible,” said Draque Drako who owns the barber shop.
Of course, we’re in a nation that emphasizes personal freedom and where rules vary from place to place. Medical experts say that means it is up to you to cancel or postpone your appointment for the sake of stopping the spread.
“We saw what Korea and Japan did,” said Steven Stites, M.D. with the University of Kansas Health System. “They shut it down. We saw what Italy didn’t do. Who do you want to be?”
Barnard said, “If we hunker down and we do the right thing to stay home for the next couple of weeks, my life will change dramatically when I can call everybody and say, ‘Get back to work. Start snipping and start blowing and start coloring hair.’ That will make me very, very happy.”
