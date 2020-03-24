KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A coalition of charitable, business and government partners has joined together to create the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to address the needs of the Kansas City region's most vulnerable communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hall Family Foundation and the Sunderland Foundation have partnered on a challenge grant to match donations to the fund up to $5 million.
The Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, United Way of Greater Kansas City, LISC Greater Kansas City (Local Initiatives Support Corporation), and the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) are co-leading the coalition. The Greater Kansas City Community Foundation is housing the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which will collect donations to make grants to nonprofit organizations that have experience supporting impacted communities – particularly those that are disproportionately affected by this global pandemic and its economic consequences.
The coalition is forming a community advisory board made up of foundation and civic leaders and community representatives who will oversee the Fund. These individuals have both an understanding of the community's needs and the charitable organizations that work to serve those needs and will work together to assess potential grant recipients.
The Fund expects to deploy an initial round of grants as soon as possible to support operations and services with a focus on critical needs, including, but not limited to
- Housing support (rent, mortgage, utilities)
- Food insecurity
- Access to health care
- Other critical human services
The fund will support charitable organizations to both maintain their operations and services and increase their capacity to serve those impacted by COVID-19, including addressing the economic impacts on individuals and their families due to job interruption and reduction in income and benefits.
Here is a list of the following funders:
- Black & Veatch
- Bukaty Companies
- Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
- George K. Baum Family Foundation
- Greater Kansas City Community Foundation
- H & R Block Foundation
- Hall Family Foundation
- Health Forward Foundation
- JE Dunn Construction
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas City Royals
- Kansas City Southern
- Mallouk Family Foundation
- Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation
- Mazuma Credit Union
- Menorah Heritage Foundation
- Mike and Linda Lyon
- Patterson Family Foundation
- REACH Healthcare Foundation
- Richard and Annette Bloch Family Foundation
- Sherman Family Foundation
- Sosland Foundation of Kansas City
- Stanley H. Durwood Foundation
- Sunderland Foundation
- UMB Bank
- United Way of Greater Kansas City
- William T. Kemper Foundation
If you are interested in giving to the fund, you can donate online here.
The Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund anticipates making a first round of investments in the coming weeks.
