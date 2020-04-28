KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - For many local florists, this time of year is when business would be booming, but instead many are feeling the financial burden of a pandemic. One flower shop is finding a way not to lose out on one of her biggest business holidays.
“Mother’s Day is the biggest holiday for a florist,” Sideline Custom Floral Design owner Karyn Brooke said.
Brooke has been shut down for a little over a month.
“Anything we had, standing orders, corporate standing orders, it was all gone,” Brooke said.
Those include high school proms, graduations, you name it, so with all the extra flowers, Brooke began giving back.
“Posted on Facebook and just did free bouquets because I couldn’t throw them away,” Brooke said.
Brooke was anticipating another huge financial loss with Mother’s Day fast approaching, but then her luck turned around. She was informed that even though flower shops are non-essential under Kansas City, Missouri’s stay-at-home order, Kansas City’s business customer service center has opened a loophole for them operate.
“If you follow the guidelines of mask, gloves, temperature, working six feet apart, social distancing, not opening the store, that deliveries can be done,” Brooke said.
Guidelines that they have been following very closely. Their first day back on Tuesday featured contactless deliveries.
“We know the power of flowers and that’s why the no contact deliveries make complete sense,” Brooke said.
We did reach out to KC Biz Care to asked what was behind this decision and they issued a statement.
“It has been determined that although florists are still considered non-essential under Mayor Quinton Lucas’ Third Amended Emergency Order 20-01 for the city of Kansas City, Missouri, florists who conduct business with no contact delivery and no in person sales will be allowed to conduct business.”
