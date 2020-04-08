KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department is recommending firefighters and EMS professionals socially distance from their own families. Which can be hard, especially for those with young children.
Kim Prentice’s husband Adam is a KCFD firefighter. For now, he’s living in the basement of their home.
“It’s really hard for the kids. The older ones understand that daddy’s taking care of a lot of sick patients right now, but Benny just turned two and he doesn’t understand. When he sees his dad, he wants to run up and give him a hug and a kiss and he can’t,” Prentice said.
Prentice stays at home with their four children. 5-year-old Bodi is proud of his dad.
“He does a great job and I talk to him on the phone a lot of times, it’s pretty good for my day,” Bodi said.
“He’s willing to sacrifice not giving his kids hugs and kisses for a month in order to keep them safe and healthy,” Prentice said.
No one at Adam’s station has tested positive, but he knows some of the eight who have. Including one who remains hospitalized on a ventilator.
“Even though he’s taking all of the precautions, keeping himself safe and his patients safe, you know it’s always that what if,” Prentice said.
That “what if” has a lot of first responders not going home at all. Union President Tim Dupin says some are staying in hotels at a reduced rate.
“Some of them are room mating together so they don’t expose their families. Others we’ve even had reports of firefighters sleeping in their cars,” Dupin said.
That will continue for at least a few more weeks. Until then, first responders will separate themselves from their families.
The good news is that the number of firefighters testing positive for the virus hasn’t changed since last week, and about 20 of the 95 who were quarantined at home are now back on the job.
