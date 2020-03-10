LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - Fears of the coronavirus could impact worldwide markets for weeks to come, and one industry trying to deal with that uncertainty is agriculture.
A cattleman's work is never done.
“We just started calving season. We started last week and we're about a fourth of the way done,” rancher Craig Guffey said.
But lately, life on Guffey's ranch near Lawrence has been more complicated than usual.
“It seems like every couple of years there's a new epidemic,” Guffey said.
The coronavirus and subsequent shock to global markets has driven down the price of cattle and other commodities over the past few weeks.
“We're certainly in a world market right now,” Guffey said.
A world market now facing uncertainty.
“The virus and the worldwide response to it has severely impacted our markets,” Matt Teagarden with the Kansas Livestock Association said.
Teagarden says part of the drop-in price is due to fear in the markets and backlogs in shipping from shutdown ports.
“Until that gets worked out, it's going to be difficult to send more product,” Teagarden said.
When prices are low, cattlemen are reluctant to sell, but some might not have a choice.
“To make the product good for the consumer they have a shelf life of a couple weeks where they need to move on,” Guffey said.
It makes it difficult for Guffey to plan for the future.
“With volatility in the market you never know what's going to happen,” Guffey said.
He hopes consumers will continue to trust American products. After all, low prices could mean cheap hamburger for grilling season.
“Buy the beef. It's healthy and wholesome. Just because we have a health situation doesn't mean you shouldn't buy beef,” Guffey said.
But until then, he and others can only care for their cattle and hope for the best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.