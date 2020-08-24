KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - In a study of more than 35,000 coronavirus patients, the Mayo Clinic found those treated early with convalescent plasma had a better rate of recovery than those who were not.
The University of Kansas Health System was a part of the Mayo Clinic’s study. Doctors shared during their daily COVID-19 briefing that as many as 80 patients under their care had been treated with the plasma. It may well be at least a part of the answer.
“I think moving forward, using this in combination with remdesivir, with dexamethasone, with anticoagulation is going to continue to be better and we’re going to figure out exactly when because there’s a certain timeframe after symptoms or after diagnosis that you can use it, ” Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System said.
Doctors at KU were just some of many throughout the country that said the presentation of the statistics during Sunday’s press conference needed a little fine tuning.
“It’s been touted to reduce deaths by 35%, that’s probably not exactly right. It’s if you get it early, you have a 35% chance, better chance than if you get it late for coming off of the ventilator and getting out of the hospital,” Dr. Steven Stites with the University of Kansas Health System said.
Doctors at the VA hospital in Leavenworth agree.
“The status of it being, ‘investigational’ treatment has not yet changed,” Dr. Melinda Gaddy with VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System said.
The VA says it thankfully has not had a patient sick enough with COVID-19 to use the convalescent plasma but say they’re ready to do so from here on out if it’s requested.
They say they have seen promising results in other facilities, and they remain cautiously optimistic. But they want to remind all of us there’s one very simple thing we can all do to keep any of us from needing these treatments.
“If you love the people around you, put on your mask, not only to protect yourself so that you don’t give it to other people,” Dr. Verra Wekullo with VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System said.
Doctors say about 80% of the people who get COVID-19 will be asymptomatic, but it can be deadly for the other 20%, so we need to protect them. They also added it is incredibly rare when everyone is wearing a mask for the virus to be transmitted, at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.