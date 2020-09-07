KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Labor Day marks the unofficial start of fall, a perfect time to take in nature without getting soaked in sweat. A time to stop and smell the roses, unless you have allergies.
“It’s a tough time of the year,” Overland Park resident Robert Mintz said.
“You know, all stopped up, sneezing a lot,” Overland Park resident Kim Prete said.
“Scratchy throat, watery eyes. Sometimes runny nose,” Kansas City resident Yolanda Davis said.
The chief culprit this time of year is ragweed.
“These things are going to be all over the place,” Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Gary Amble said.
Amble says the rain this week will put a pause on the plant’s wrath, but not for long.
“It’s been one of those summers that the ragweed just loves. They’re giant, they’re tall, the flowers are really long, so when they start releasing pollen, I think it’s going to be a really rough second half of September,” Amble said.
And of the symptoms are a bit trickier nowadays.
“Cough for me is a big one, which, with the COVID, people, when they hear me cough, they go, oooh,” Prete said.
“You really have a mix of symptoms that are very difficult to tell apart,” Allergist Dr. Selina Gierer said.
Dr. Gierer with The KU Health System pointed us to a recent CDC infographic showing what overlaps and what’s unique to each.
Itchy eyes and sneezing? Clearly allergies. Fever and body aches are more concerning.
“Sometimes I worry but I mostly know it’s my allergies,” Blue Springs resident Fredy Romero said.
Because, he says it’s the same as every year. That’s one key factor.
“Plus I take Zyrtec and the nasal, Nasonex, and it works. I don’t think that’s a good solution for COVID,” Mintz said.
Exactly.
“Allergy medications are meant to trigger the chemicals released during an allergic reaction, which are probably not a big part of the immune response to coronavirus,” Dr. Gierer said.
That’s why it’s important, now more than ever, to keep consistent with your meds. That’ll do more than just ease the suffering. It’ll also help with that COVID question.
“Are you veering off course because you’re not taking your meds and the allergies have come on, or your heart failure has gotten worse or whatever, or is it because you’ve got a new disease and it’s different and it’s COVID?” Pulmonologist Dr. Steven Stites said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.