KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Area doctors are sound the alarm that hospitals are stretched too thin and are now transferring some patients out of state.
The University of Kansas Hospital gathered hospital leadership on it’s morning briefing call and revealed that a patient in Kansas was recently transferred to Wisconsin because there was no bed or staff to care for the patient. A Kansas hospital also struggled to care for a pregnant woman with COVID.
The delta wave, sweeping some areas of the nation, continues to grow.
“We got calls from Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, Louisianna, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma about taking patients. But we can’t take anybody!” warned Dr. Steve Stites with University of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Stites says doctors and nurses are frustrated with people who refuse to mask up because they are sick of COVID.
“I think people are just tired of it, but you want to see tired? Go look in the eyes of our nursing staff right now, in the covid wards, that’s exhaustion,” Dr. Stites said.
The University of Kansas has 63 active patients and the numbers are growing. Children’s Mercy now has 22 COVID patients.
Doctors throughout health systems warned they are delaying surgeries as hospitals struggle to treat COVID patients who by and large are unvaccinated.
“This thing comes on like a freight train. Before it took us five to six months to get to these high levels we saw last winter, now it’s taken five to six weeks. This thing moves quickly through a community,” said Herb Kuhn, President and CEO of Missouri Hospital Association
The latest information from the Mid-America Regional Council, which tracks COVID in the Kansas City area, revealed 15 deaths over the weekend, plus and additional 5 on Friday. That’s a 22.73% jump from the previous week.
Hospitalizations are up 8.26% and cases have jumped 16.28% too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.