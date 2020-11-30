KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will get one by June. That’s what the Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski said during an interview with MSNBC. He’s the director of supply, production, and distribution for Operation Warp Speed.
Recent polls suggest that 25-40% of Americans have some kind of safety concern about the shot. On Monday, Moderna released more data from their clinical trial. Local doctors say, so far, their shot looks safe and effective.
“All the severe illness were in the placebo arm, the one death was in the placebo arm, no one who got the vaccine had to be hospitalized”, said Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer at The University of Kansas Health Systems. "Also the side effects didn’t appear to be very severe. Muscle pain, fatigue, the same things you would get when you get the influenza vaccine. I don’t think that sounded too bad. It appeared to be effective across all age groups and all types of people, whatever their racial or ethnic background.”
There is still one big question that hasn’t been answered. Does Moderna’s shot just reduce your symptoms or actually stop you form getting infected in the first place? That data should be published before the FDA approves Moderna’s Emergency Use Authorization.
