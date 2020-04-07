LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - KCTV5 News talked with several doctors that are heading to New York Wednesday morning.
They say they have been closely monitoring news reports and doctor chat groups about the situation in New York, but say they’re going because they’re so desperately needed.
Doctor Gary Morsch is the founder of Heart to Heart International and Docs Who Care, together with a group of volunteers, he’s heading up the COVID Care Force. That force is a group of doctors willing to take off to where help is needed the most and do what they do best, save lives.
“I got the call, or text, ‘do you wanna volunteer.’ I was born and grew up in New York, so there was no question,” Doctor Jeffery Alpert who is leaving for New York said.
Dr. Alpert is practicing in Denver right now and with more than a dozen Heart to Heart missions under his belt, he said this one means an awful lot. He says it’s been tough watching what’s happening in his hometown.
“It’s horrifying to a large degree. I want to help and let other doctors and nurses get a break,” Dr. Alpert said.
Healthcare workers are three times more likely to catch COVID-19 than the rest of us, so Doctor Charles Smith says leaving was not a decision he took lightly.
“I am afraid of getting sick while we’re there, but I told my kids to not let fear guide your decisions, so I’ve decided I should probably live that,” Dr. Smith said.
The team will stay in New York for at least ten days in hospitals, in Jamaica, Queens, and flushing New York. The group will then be tested and will quarantine as soon as they return.
The COVID Care Force desperately needs volunteers, everything from doctors to nurses to respiratory therapists.
