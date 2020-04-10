KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- We’ve heard a lot from medical experts over the course of the coronavirus spread. Today, we wanted to bring you the experience of a local doctor who has been face-to-face with COVID-19 patients day after day.
The doctors and nurses at KU Hospital take pride in providing quality care with emotional warmth. But when they are dressed in full PPE, it’s harder for Dr. Chris Brown to convey that to those who are suffering on the two isolated floors.
Each floor is equipped with negative airflow rooms and an ICU set aside solely for patients who are positive for COVID-19 and those being treated for symptoms while awaiting test results.
Dr. Brown said, “The warmth of medicine, again, the smile. They have no idea what my smile looks like.”
For the past three weeks, he’s been working exclusively where the halls are lined with respirators and hoods for the staff.
On Friday, there were nine patients on ventilators and two more in the ICU.
Dr. Brown preps himself each day for the reality that lies ahead.
“I mean, patients can become very, very sick very, very, very, very easily very, very quickly,” he said. “Things change on a dime.”
The impact of coronavirus affects not just those patients, but all patients and their loved ones because they are no longer allowed in the hospital. Whether it’s cancer or the coronavirus, they can’t sit bedside to provide comfort.
However, for the highly contagious coronavirus patients, there’s an additional category of care.
Doctors and nurses are monitoring both the patients at the hospital in person while also making frequent phone calls to monitor friends and family who’ve tested positive but haven’t yet needed to be hospitalized.
“There have been a couple of times where I've had to literally call the family member and ask them to call 911 to present to the hospital,” Dr. Brown said.
He said the question he often gets from loved ones is, “Are they going to die?” It’s a question with this coronavirus that he just can’t answer with the usual labs and imaging.
“I've seen patients that they look really, really sick and they make it out of the hospital within 72 [hours] to -- you know, in within three days,” he said. “I see patients that look completely fine and within a couple hours they're in the ICU.”
Asked what the rest of us can do to help him and his fellow medical workers he answered like he simply hadn’t considered that question before.
He said, “Prayers? Prayers. Prayers. And, just know that we're working hard to take care of their family members, their friends, their loved ones. I mean, that’s just it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.