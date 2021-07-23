WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Earlier this year during the University of Kansas Health System daily COVID updates the messages were relatively positive, but over the last month they’ve been very different.
“I think what we have to recognize is that Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas are now the epicenter of this third wave here in the United States, says Doctor Steve Stites the Chief Medical Officer of UKHS during the update.
A warning call as cases and hospitalizations are rising again, as the delta variant spreads from rural areas like Springfield to more urban communities, like Kansas City.
Doctor Stites says bed capacity is dwindling and local hospitals are having to turn down transfers.
“Yesterday we said we are kind of at a tipping point, well we are past the tipping point we are in trouble,” says Stites.
Shocking words, that have many people in the community concerned.
“I think people have put their guards down, it’s unfortunate but people have definitely put their guards down because they were tired of being cooped up last year,” says Lauri Ealom.
“Initially shocked especially if you take into consideration this is easily preventable with the vaccine, it’s very concerning,” says Garrick True.
Doctor Stites also mentioned during the update that he believes medical officials might call for the masks and social distancing to return, since the numbers are so bad.
