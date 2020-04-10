FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Some countries are having more luck than others fighting off COVID-19 right now.
In Australia, the number of new infections is starting to slow as they enter the suppression phase. Of the 6,203 confirmed cases in Australia, 53 people have died from COVID-19.
One couple, who met here in Kansas City, spoke to KCTV5 News about their life living in Australia during strict social distancing guidelines that are being enforced.
Robert Buehrig grew up in Missouri and Aurelie Roque grew up in Kansas. The couple is now following strict orders to stay inside their current home in Australia.
“This will be my fifth week working out of my home,” Robert said. “It’s good to have you!” Aurelie said, giving him a hug.
Even though Robert and Aurelie are thousands of miles away from Kansas City inside their Queensland home, their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic are very similar to ours here in the metro.
While we briefly crowded parks, people in Australia briefly crowded beaches.
“They issued fines for going to the beach and sent police to patrol them,” Robert said.
Shopping for groceries can be frustrating in both countries.
“It was bare,” Aurelie said, “like a freakin’ apocalypse had gone on. There was nothing in the freezer section. All of the meat was gone. There is a lot of fear out there.”
People living in Australia have similar worries about the economy and job losses. Aurelie said a real fear for people is being able to put food on the table.
Despite that, there are some differences. Social gatherings of more than two people are forbidden. You can only leave the house for essential reasons. Australia’s Prime Minister announced the country closed its borders to all foreigners on March 20.
“The borders are shut down, as well between states,” Aurelie said. “The states are huge, you know. It’s not like running between Kansas and Missouri.”
“If we were to cross that border, then thousands of dollars in fines,” Robert explained.
In Australia, they are seeing more enforcement. Robert said, “The major difference is they enforced it early on. We’ve been on lockdown since March 10.”
Just like us in the U.S., they are waiting to learn when restrictions could be safely lifted without risking a devastating second wave.
“From the overall reaction, I would say people are adhering to it better here,” Robert said.
“Everybody that we know is in full lockdown,” said Aurelie. “Full lockdown.”
