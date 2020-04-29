KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - When a local man died from the coronavirus, his co-workers wanted to step up in a big way. They wanted to support his wife on her first day back to work since losing her husband.
Russell and Ramona Vaca were inseparable until COVID-19 made it impossible for Russell to do what he had always done to be there for his wife.
A long line of vehicles is a testament to the kind of man Russell Vaca was.
“A very kind, gentle man,” Russell Vaca’s co-worker, Joe Anthony, explained. “He was always there.”
He started his career with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas back in 2002 in the Parks and Recreation Department. His dedication helped him become a supervisor.
“He considered everyone he worked with a friend,” Anthony said.
When COVID-19 suddenly and painfully took Russell’s life, his coworkers remembered part of his daily routine.
“It’s something my dad used to do every morning. He’d follow my mom to work to make sure she made it there okay,” Russell Vaca’s son Russell Vaca Jr. recalled.
Her shift started very early around 4:30 a.m. near 8th and Ann Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas. Russell would wake up with her.
“To make sure she would get into the building safely,” Anthony said.
Russell’s coworkers decided they must be there for Ramona’s first day back. They formed a vehicle procession and followed her like Russell would have done. They stood in support as she made her way inside.
“It meant a lot,” Vaca Jr. said.
“Words can’t really describe it. I know Russell would have liked it,” Anthony said.
“I don’t think dad realized how much people thought of him,” Vaca Jr. expressed.
“It was moving,” Anthony said.
Vaca Jr. says his father planned to retire in December to spend more time with his soulmate he was married to for 44 years. He’s grateful his dad’s coworkers thought so much of his dad.
“I just want to thank them,” Vaca Jr. said.
