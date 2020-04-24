KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A number of local city leaders and health officials were shocked to learn that a private meeting they had about coronavirus is now blown wide open in the New York Times.
It all started when a number of local health officials and city leaders were on a phone conference discussing coronavirus and reopening areas, but little did they know that on the other end of that phone line was also a New York Times reporter.
“I was pretty flabbergasted I guess would be the word,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
“Totally surprised, dismayed,” said Gladstone Mayor Carol Suter.
Those were all words used to describe when several local city leaders found themselves quoted in a Friday New York Times article. According to the article, the reporter was invited to listen in by a person on the call.
“I do wonder who felt the need to divulge that conversation,” said Mayor Lucas.
Mayor Lucas was quoted discussing the reopening of businesses in the city, saying, in part: “It’s going to be very hard for any of us, either elected or public health officials, to actually kind of pull back in and say, ‘Well, maybe the tattoo parlors, the gyms, everything does not need to open on day one.’”
Meanwhile, Mayor Suter was quoted talking about trusting businesses: “There’s no way to enforce this stuff, so you have to have the confidence of the population to voluntarily comply with these rules. We’re starting to lose that.”
“We knew right from the beginning that once we did this, coming out of this is going to be much more difficult and complicated,” Suter said.
Something the article put on full display was that reopening the municipalities hasn’t been easy, but it’s a decision all of the leaders are working hard to make happen. That’s regardless of whether it’s opening up in phases on May 3 like in Gladstone or May 15 like in KC.
“Time will tell, I guess, if our approach is correct, but that’s kind of how we are going,” Mayor Suter said.
“All of these decisions are tough and I disagree with some of the choices that have been made this week out of Clay and Cass County, but I know they’ve got a tough job, too,” Mayor Lucas said.
According to Gladstone’s Mayor, an announcement regarding their phased reopening process will be released very soon.
