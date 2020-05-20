LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) - As some churches begin to worship in-person this Sunday, many will be without music.
“We have such a large congregation that it would be very challenging to have enough protocols in place to keep people safe,” Church of the Resurrection Senior Director of Communications Cathy Bien said.
All five locations of Church of the Resurrection are watching Sunday services online. They are operating without a choir, but music is still a big part of their Sunday.
“There’s plenty of room for them to spread out and be socially distanced,” Bien said.
For churches meeting in person, medical professionals don’t recommend singing.
“At home you can sing as loud as you want, and no one will care,” Bien said.
“The music is very essential to everything that happens,” Mahoney said.
They’ve had to find ways around the traditional service lineup.
“Let’s open with a song! But they can’t sing,” Mahoney said.
The parish library is full of spiritual readings, but now the hymnals placed in the back of the pews have found a temporary home.
“And I’m going, we’re one of the most singing-ist parishes around,” Mahoney said.
Mahoney says it’s been hard to adapt to Sundays with so little music.
“Well, I’m ready to retire,” Mahoney said laughing. “It’s challenging. It’s been a unique break. I never want a break like this again ever.”
KCTV5 News talked to Father Bill over at St. Agnes and he says they are encouraging their parishes to praise the lord more in their head and hearts than out loud this Sunday.
