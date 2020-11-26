KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We all know that 2020 has taken some radical turns, and we've had no choice but to find creative ways to navigate through it.
But, that navigation has been especially tough on non-profits in the Kansas City area.
Most of the scheduled fundraisers for the year have been cancelled due to the inability to "gather", so many have turned to creative ways to still attempt to raise needed funds.
For example, Bra Couture KC could not hold their annual runway gala at the Downtown Airport, so right now they are raffling off several trips that they are hoping you will consider vying for. They know full well that breast cancer doesn't take a break in a pandemic. You might score a great gift under the tree this year. A vacation package to Colorado, the Bahamas or a beach house in Siesta Key.
War Horses for Veterans couldn't hold their War Games or their annual 5K fundraisers, so they began welcoming small parties to their new state-of-the-art kitchen and party space at the ranch for a decadent experience for you and your family and friends with a chef for a donation.
The local Alzheimer's Foundation changed their annual massive fundraising walk to a virtual "walk" where donors were still asked to fundraise, while you walk wherever you'd like. This effort was quite successful, raising $437, 000.
And, the local March of Dimes "signature chefs" event -- where you would traditionally meet and eat with dozens of metro chefs--was turned into a drive-in movie night. It was also radically profitable, bringing in $240,000.
While the easy way through this pandemic would be for these organizations to simply take a break from serving right now, they all agree on one thing: they cannot stop now. The problem is, the need is greater than ever.
That's why they are hoping that on this Thanksgiving Holiday, you choose to give in any way you can.
Here are a few links to a few of the charities we've highlighted:
"Bra Couture KC" helps uninsured and underinsured with the fight against breast cancer. For a link to their online trip raffle , go to: https://www.bracouturekc.com/
"War Horses for Veterans" : https://whfv.org/
Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org/kansascity
March of Dimes : https://www.marchofdimes.org/
