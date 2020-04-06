LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) - It's hard enough making sure we all take the necessary precautions to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic but imagine if you were fighting this war and battling cancer at the same time.
Under a sunny Sunday sky, friends met at Town Center in Leawood in a covert operation. An operation meant to bring some joy to Jane Norton. Norton is fighting stage three ovarian cancer.
"It’s been extremely challenging," Norton said.
Norton was diagnosed in February and says going from constantly being around family and friends to being alone most of the time has been really rough.
That's why her friends stepped in to help from afar. Dozens of friends packed into their cars to bring their encouragement to Janie and her family.
"She is doing her chemo by herself, which is a six- or seven-hour day and we all just felt helpless. So I came up with the idea of trying to cheer her up and do a drive-by," friend of Janie Nancie Paradise said.
"The thing of it is with chemo, you’re not supposed to be out in public or anything and with the virus right now, everybody is living that life so it’s really something to see people just really something so great," Norton said.
KCTV5 News asked doctors at the University of Kansas Health System about the extra challenges cancer patients are facing right now.
"So whereas some patients for example with a lung transplant or a heart transplant you may say OK, we’re gonna keep you at home. Harder to do that with a cancer patient when they’re in the middle of therapy. They have to continue to expose themselves a little bit more," Doctor Steve Stites with the University of Kansas Health System said.
At KU, patients showing up for chemo or radiation are now required to go straight from the car to the treatment room, no more waiting for their turn in a room. And doctors say if you're helping someone you love right now, you have a massive responsibility to be 100% certain you're not sick.
So make cards, make signs, deliver meals, but steer clear of those fighting a greater battle than most of us are right now. And recognize you still can and should do whatever it takes to bring that deserving person some joy.
Norton says she wishes she could've hugged every single person that drove by.
“Oh give them a hug! With their windows down, I would’ve touched every single one of them and told them personally, so they can hear me, thank you! I just, I can’t tell you what this meant to me,” Norton said.
We hear it all the time, but doctors reiterated it again to make sure to wash your hands, wear a mask and if there's even a hint of not feeling absolutely healthy, don't go near anyone who's fighting cancer right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.