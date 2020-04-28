MISSION, KS (KCTV) - Stay-at-home orders are set to expire in Kansas and Missouri within days and businesses are revving up to reopen.
Kansas and Missouri’s stay-at-home orders expire on May 3 and Kansas City’s will expire on the 15th.
Johnson County Commissioners just released their phased approach to reopening. Small business owners KCTV5 News talked to say safety is at the top of their lists.
At the Hair Gallery in Mission, owner Tonesha Vaugh says she’s not even sure if she’ll open right away when she’s allowed. Vaugh’s on the hunt for cleaning supplies and a thermometer which she says are essential before reopening.
Over near the state line, Dear You Tattoo Owner Amber Burkey hired a professional cleaner to deep clean her tattoo studio. She says things will be different when she finally opens. Clients must wear personal protective equipment, have their temperatures taken and there will be no more than ten people in her shop at a time.
Both ladies have concerns about the reopening process.
“My concern is why aren’t we all on the same page about when we’re going to open up. I know that the economy is hurting so the need is there for us to start getting things in motion but is it about the economy or is it about keeping everybody safe,” Vaughn questioned.
“That’s going to make us lose, however much clientele can’t wait another two or three weeks for a tattoo and it could endanger them by being exposed to too many people at once,” Burkey said.
When businesses finally reopen it’ll be interesting to see how they adapt and continue social distancing guidelines.
The KC Chamber and other organizations will meet Wednesday to offer guidance for businesses during this period.
