KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are over a thousand seasonal job listings on indeed.com for Kansas City, at a time when many businesses are struggling with regular staffing.
A lot of the openings are for big names like UPS, Amazon, Fedex and big box stores like Target and Walmart, but some smaller local establishments are seasonally hiring too.
“The main question is how do we increase the labor market participation of the people in our workforce of 640,000? How do we persuade and motivate more of them to come into the workforce,” Clyde McQueen, President and CEO of the Full Employment Council of Kansas said.
The Full Employment Council works to link employers with workers. McQueen says they’ve seen a huge increase in interested potential workers since the federal unemployment benefits ended, but workers need certain stipulations in place before applying for a job. The biggest one is childcare.
“The childcare component is very, very necessary even more so because our childcare system is still compromised by almost a third of it being underutilized because there insufficient workers for it,” McQueen said.
The seasonal job listings online for the Kansas City metro are very diverse from shipping and delivery, to cooks, or sales associates, and many of them do not guarantee daytime hours when daycares are open and operating.
“If you look at the establishments that were talking about, many of them aren’t necessarily 8-5 establishments,” McQueen said.
McQueen says for employers to attract workers, they’ll need to be understanding and flexible about hours considering the childcare issue, even offer potential employees information on nearby childcare options.
Some businesses are offering bonuses for seasonal employees and McQueen says any and all perks like that should be announced in the job listing.
“We would be glad to work with those employers, or those persons who are looking to either attract an applicant pool that doesn’t appear to be there as you thought, or people who didn’t think the jobs were there but are there now,” he said.
Many businesses, including a local Kansas City area bakery and retail store, are suggesting people get holiday ordering in early, whether it’s for gifts, prepared foods, or services. Businesses are nervous about the staffing crisis, as well as shipping delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.