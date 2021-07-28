JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Throughout the pandemic, 180V Barbershop in the historic 18th and Vine has been a hub for the community.
“I say it all the time, any time a person can fall asleep, and you got a razor on their neck they got a lot of trust in you,” said Joey Thomas, the owner of 180V.
That’s why the shop has been trying to protect that trust by stepping up, providing awareness about the virus, and even holding a vaccine clinic at their location.
“We definitely try to do our part when it comes to any kind of community involvement,” said Thomas.
That goes for being responsible as a business after Mayor Quinton Lucas reinstated the mask requirement.
As Joey continues to see cases rise, he’s even decided to make their 14th annual back to school event Fresh Cut Fresh Start, which provides fresh haircuts and gets the community together, to be more virtual this year.
These are the kind of steps that Joey says we all must take to protect our community and beat COVID.
“It’s going to be hard without a doubt, but I do think that overall, the majority of not just KC but Americans period. We are ready and looking forward to this virus being a thing of the past,” said Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.