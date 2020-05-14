KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Are you ready for some live music? If so, a popular Kansas City music venue called Knuckleheads will be reopening on Friday. However, this post-pandemic life doesn’t come without struggles for the venue.
After postponing two months’ worth of shows, artists will be getting back up on the stage.
On Thursday, workers spoke with KCTV5 News about the struggles they face, while also offering a safe reality.
“It’ll be exciting to be back out and feel alive again,” said owner Frank Hicks.
Friday night’s show, Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders, almost sold out.
Hicks said, “They told me, ‘We’re itching to play so bad, we don’t even care if you pay us!’”
While many face struggles in the post-pandemic world, it’s hard to know exactly how things will play out.
Hicks said that they haven’t had to close Knuckleheads in the 20 years they’ve been around.
The multiple-stage venue typically holds 1,200 people. However, with new guidelines limiting businesses to a 10% occupancy, the Production Manager Chris Bradley said paying for talent when dealing with a limited seating space will be a struggle.
“Mathematically, we would have to charge $200 a ticket to compensate what we normally would have sold 1,200 to,” he said. “Obviously, we’re not going to do that. That’s -- I think -- going to be the biggest change in the entertainment industry.”
Another issue they face is the juggling of rebooking bands they’ve had to postpone in the past two months.
Bradley said, “A lot of these bands are saying, ‘Let’s come back August or September.’ Well, those are already booked.”
They have shields installed at the bars and the tables spaced out. No matter how they have to reopen, they’re just glad they can.
“We’ve got one girl coming in just to keep sanitizing everything,” Hicks said. “It’s better to be open because it gives yourself something to do. And, it’s nice seeing your business open again. Also, whatever you make is more than you had, so.”
For those who don’t feel comfortable to get out and about yet, but still want to join in on tomorrow night’s fun Knuckleheads will be livestreaming the concert. That’s something they had already been using as a crutch to get them through the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.