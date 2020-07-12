PLEASANTON, KS (KCTV) -- A rural Kansas county that opted out of the governor’s mask order is now threatening to put people in jail for violating mandatory quarantine.
Ian Peery is going on day four of not being allowed to leave his property in Pleasanton.
It all goes back to a backyard barbeque he attended on the Fourth of July with about 10 other people. Someone there tested positive for COVID-19 but hasn’t shown any symptoms.
Peery was working in Topeka last week when the health department called and demanded he go home and quarantine or face a $500 fine.
He came home to a letter hand delivered by a sheriff’s deputy. It explained he could be arrested for non-compliance and his family could be moved to an alternative location.
“Your movements will be restricted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the health and welfare of our community,” the letter said. “The amenities and comforts of your home are not present at the alternative location of forced quarantine.”
KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar went to the sheriff’s office and was referred to the health department for more information.
She couldn’t reach anybody with the health department on Sunday, but Linn County had 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases and zero deaths as of Saturday.
Peery works building fences on farms and ranches alone. He wants to get back to work and said others in the county are in his same boat.
“There’s just a lot of people in this county that live paycheck to paycheck, week by week,” he said. “When you take both paychecks out of the family, things get bad quick.”
“I’m a law-abiding citizen and that’s why I haven’t done anything,” he said. “I’ve had so many people tell me to just go out and do my thing, but it’s like -- I’m not a lawyer. I’m not trying to go to jail. I’ve got too much to; I’ve got to provide for my family.”
Peery understands precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing, and even quarantine if your work requires you to be in close contact with others. However, in a county that opted out of the state mask requirement, Peery is shocked by what he sees as a violation of his liberty.
“Locking somebody up in their house with their family and saying they have to stay on their property or else I’ll go to jail and I’ll take the family to some camp up in LaCygne where they have some cabins rented… I don’t feel that the county or the sheriff’s department really should have the right to do that,” he said. “It definitely feels like some major overreach to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.