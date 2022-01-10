ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- COVID-19 tests are in high demand and low supply around the Kansas City metro.
On Monday, KCTV5 News found long lines and lengthy waits for tests in Kansas and Missouri.
In Roeland Park, two distribution events with limited at-home COVID-19 tests ran out of their supply quickly. City staff have ordered additional COVID tests. They are waiting for additional at-home COVID tests to arrive to provide them to residents for free.
“Before the holidays, I called different Walgreens and CVS and at least 13 different places and was unable to get a rapid test or PCR before traveling,” Courtney Eklund said as she waited in line for an at-home test. “In Kansas City, it’s really hard to get tested at all.”
Due to a line forming before Roeland Park’s noon distribution event for COVID tests, they ran out of test kits before the event was scheduled to begin. City staff distributed 12 test kits to the first 12 residents in line for the afternoon distribution.
“It was a real let down,” resident Larry Munjak said about supplies running out. He came back early for a 5:30 p.m. distribution of 12 additional at-home COVID-19 tests in Roeland Park and received a COVID test kit.
“Unfortunately, we are dealing with the same supply chain shortages as everybody else. We are ordering them as fast as we can,” Roeland Park Assistant City Administrator Erin Winn said. “We know people are waiting on negative results to get back to school. To get back to work.”
Roeland Park city council members authorized spending up to $10,000 on COVID mitigation supplies including at-home COVID tests.
“We understand how frustrating it is when supplies are limited,” Winn said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience with us.”
City staff say their goal is to distribute COVID tests as soon as orders arrive. Because the amount of test they receive may continue to be a smaller number of tests, they will update the community on the city’s website and social media pages when tests are available for additional distribution events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.