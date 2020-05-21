KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Everyone is trying to adapt to this ever-changing world. Now, libraries are finding ways to keep up the exchange of stories new and old.
It's not the stacks and not the usual way to browse for light reading, but Angel Elo and other people pulling in and out of the parking lot of the Red Bridge Mid -Continent Public Library have missed their books.
“I stay home all the time and I wanted some books to read,” Elo said. “I've been getting a lot of books for me and my kid. It's how we stay mentally fit.”
“I've pretty much read everything I've got in the house,” Joe Winne said.
The library opened up for returns last week and started curbside pickup for holds Monday.
Steven Bellah is the assistant branch manager. Every day, he and his staff have been processing hundreds of returns and bagging up books for their readers.
“We quarantine the books for 72 hours before we check them in,” he said. “Being here for our community is so important. It's what we thrive on.”
The library has also extended due dates for books and late returns won’t start accumulating fines until July.
“It's always good to get lost in a story that's different than what we're going through right now,” said Bellah.
Checking out a book feels like a return to normalcy. “It's going to help a lot,” said Winne.
For Elo they're a way to keep learning.
“I run a business, so having books to help grow my business is important to me,” she said.
It’s a way to pass the time, until the next chapter.
