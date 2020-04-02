LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Schools around the Kansas City metro have been empty for weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus, but one school district says it is planning on keeping a few big events on the calendar.
In a letter sent out to parents, officials with Liberty School District said they are still working to secure locations for the senior proms for both Liberty High School and Liberty North High School.
The original venues for both events have canceled the dates that had been calendars due to gathering restrictions implemented by local governments, but the school district told parents in the letter they are working to establish new dates for the proms.
The district said they are also planning to still hold the baccalaureate and commencement events for graduations for both high schools.
The locations for the baccalaureate services still are in place, but district officials said the planned commencement ceremony set for May 17 at Silverstein Eye Center Area could possibly need to be moved to a June date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.