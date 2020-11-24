LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) - Liberty Public Schools announced Tuesday they will be offering rapid coronavirus testing at their testing facility located at 300 Blue Jay Drive.
The testing will be offered only for Liberty Public Schools staff the first week of Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, then will be offered to both staff and students beginning Monday, Dec. 7.
Below, you will find important information to know regarding the testing site and procedures:
- The BinaxNOW Rapid Test is only viable with individuals who are within days 1-7 of symptom onset.
- Tests are available by appointment only and require pre-authorizations from Liberty Public Schools.
- There will be a limited number of testing appointments available each day.
- Hours of operation for the testing site: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–3 p.m.
- The test is offered at no cost to LPS staff and students.
- The test is strictly voluntary/optional, and any student under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian, who will be required to provide consent for the test.
- Test results will be available approximately 15 minutes after being administered.
- The BinaxNOW Rapid Test boasts a high accuracy rate (97.1% sensitivity).
- The primary purpose of the test is to more quickly identify COVID-19 positive individuals and isolate them at home so as not to spread the virus more widely.
- Any positive test result will require that the individual self-quarantine per public health guidance.
- Any negative test result may necessitate further testing. Additionally, students/staff who test negative will not be permitted to return to school or work until further evaluation is completed and there is an improvement of symptoms.
All of the important information you will need to know regarding COVID-19 rapid testing can be found on the school's website.
