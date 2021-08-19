LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Liberty Hall in Lawrence will require all attendees and staff to show proof of vaccination for live events.
Liberty Hall says they have decided to do this due to the spread of the delta variant.
Starting Aug. 22, proof of full vaccination will be required for "entry to any live event presentations." The venue says this will stay in place for the foreseeable future.
People can show their physical vaccination card or a picture of it on their phone, coupled with a matching photo ID.
"Fully vaccinated" means an individual is two weeks past the final dose of whichever vaccine(s) they've taken.
Liberty Hall says that people are still strongly encouraged to use masks while moving around the building, regardless of their vaccination status.
"Thank you for supporting live music, and thank you for your understanding as we try to create a safe and fun environment for everyone," the venue said in a press release.
They note that those who bought tickets before this announcement was made and aren't able to attend will be contacted via email with refund options.
Here is a statement from Dean Edington, General Manager of Liberty Hall:
"The live event industry just emerged from its worst year on record. Many famous (and infamous) venues didn't get out alive and may never reopen. Luckily, the Hall survived through sheer will of the staff and if we can't curb this thing its all going to be for nothing. Just a few months ago, I felt confident that we were going to beat this thing, but a combination of the Delta variant, loosening of government protocol, vaccine hesitancy and misinformation has put us right back where we were. While I strongly disagree with science deniers and anti-vaxers, that is their personal choice to make, but I do not hold quarter for persons who willfully choose to endanger the life and livelihood of our staff, our patrons, the artists and crew and their families. I don't take this lightly but the physical and mental well-being of our community and the Hall is of prime importance. The mission of Liberty Hall is to promote culture, civility and enlightenment to the Lawrence community through entertainment and assembly and, as a symbol of the community in this regard, it is important to take the lead on this, in hopes the rest of the community will follow suit and persons on the fence will have a reason to choose vaccination. With several upcoming tours already making requests for similar policies, it was the only logical step to take to ensure that live music can continue and responsible members of the community are not exposed to unnecessary risk."
