LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – A Liberty Community Center employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Liberty Community Center was notified of an employee that tested positive on August 3. The community center said the employee is currently under their physician's care and is following guidelines for self-quarantine.

According to a release, the employee, “did not begin showing symptoms until Thursday evening July 30 but did report to work and provide swim lesson instruction on Thursday. At the time of check in to the community center, the employee was not showing symptoms including fever.”

Participants that took part in the swim lesson group were contacted directly by the program coordinator, the community center said.

“Clay County Public Health will be undertaking all other external contact tracing. The health and well-being of our patrons is paramount. The LCC will continue to perform diligent cleaning and disinfecting of the building.”

