LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV)-- Coronavirus cases are on the rise in rural areas of both Kansas and Missouri.
The situation is concerning enough in Lexington, Missouri, about fifty miles east of Kansas City, that the fire chief is pleading with people to take precautions.
As of Tuesday morning, Lafayette County had recorded 29 covid-19 deaths and 1,084 cases. That may not seem like a lot, but it’s put a strain on emergency resources.
In a Facebook post on the Lexington Fire And Rescue page, the fire chief wrote "folks this COVID issue is getting out of hand in Lexington. Our ambulances are running multiple cases a week to the city."
The Lexington Fire Department usually only has two people on duty running emergency calls.
Multiple hour-long trips a week transporting COVID patients from the small local hospital to Kansas City puts a strain on the town’s emergency resources.
“Some people don’t agree with us. They think we’re blowing this all out of proportion but let me tell you it doesn’t feel good if you happen to get it,” Lexington Fire Chief Brad Weber said.
KCTV5 News had to interview Weber via Zoom because he has COVID symptoms and is awaiting test results at home.
“I have transported a couple of patients that didn’t think were COVID, and ended up being COVID. So that’s probably what happened to me,” he said.
Since the interview, Weber got test results back, and he tested negative.
Lafayette County’s mask order expired in September. Weber thinks that’s part of the reason cases are on the rise, but the county health department isn’t so sure.
“I cannot correlate that because during those two months case is continued to escalate while we had the mask order,” Lafayette County Health Director Tom Emerson said.
Emerson pointed out the county did not have the law enforcement resources to enforce the mask order and many people and businesses ignored it anyway.
They changed the order to a “health alert” that recommends mask wearing instead.
Emerson said most of the COVID-19 clusters have originated at private gatherings, not businesses.
“Parties. Weddings. Family get-togethers where people from different households get together. And I know it’s the time of the year when we do that but I’m just saying that’s where we’re seeing most of our clusters of spread,” he said.
In downtown Lexington more people seem to be masked up than not, and most businesses still require them even though there is no order in place.
Norbal Green is among many people KCTV5 News spoke with who are concerned with the rising case numbers not just in Lexington, but in all rural Missouri counties.
“I just think people are acting like they’re invincible you know? And it’s just the flu and I don’t believe that,” Green said.
Green has 15 family members who have tested positive for the virus, all from different family gatherings.
As for his immediate family, they have not been gathering in large groups, and will not gather over the holidays.
Bryan Hughes, another Lafayette County resident, feels the opposite.
“I’m not concerned about it at all,” Hughes said. “It’s just another form of the flu.”
Hughes said his family will gather as they always do for Thanksgiving.
That has health officials and emergency personnel worried.
“Please. Please, everyone just follow the same simple recommendations we’ve been talking about since April,” Emerson said. “It could be serious unless we as a nation turn this thing around quickly.”
The first nine days of September the county had just 38 cases. For that same time in October, there were 102 cases. So far in November, there are 179 cases.
The numbers are snowballing, and many of those patients are ending up in Kansas City, where hospitals are on the brink of reaching full capacity.
“Right we are hurting. We need people to just think about each other,” Weber said.
