FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Many people have been comparing the Coronavirus pandemic to the Spanish Flu of 1918, where 675,000 people died in America and millions died around the world.
Many believe the first case was in Kansas.
One theory is that the flu began in farm country in Haskell County near the Oklahoma and Colorado border. Hogs, cattle, and birds were prevalent there.
Several men who had been exposed to the flu went to Camp Funston at Fort Riley. The huge Army base was training men for World War I.
“It spread around the world because of the war,” Sysan Sykes-Berry said. “American soldiers took it over to France, Germany, England.”
Sykes-Berry is a nurse and retired librarian from The University of Missouri-Kansas City. Her thesis was on the Spanish Flu and the impact on Kansas City.
Kansas City did not do well, and politics played a role.
“It got into a problem because of Tom Pendergast and Joe Shannon,” Sykes-Berry said. “This was the era of the 50/50 compromise.”
Pendergast and Shannon essentially owned the people who ran the town. While the flu spread and people died, they would not shut anything down. Streetcars were still running and saloons that Pendergast owned remained open.
“The chamber of commerce, for whatever reason, was actually trying to get the city to shut down,” Sykes-Berry said. “So, businesses that were in the chamber of commerce were trying, but the city just couldn’t get its act together.”
It is estimated that 11,000 in Kansas City were infected. 2,300 died.
St. Louis had a better outcome.
“In St. Louis, they canceled parades for the military and their death rate was much lower,” Sykes-Berry said. “It finally just eventually infected so many people, that enough people were immune that it could eventually just die out. But, the problem with that is that a lot of those people who get infected don’t make it. So, we don’t really want to try that method.”
Sykes-Berry says we should learn from our past.
“What I want people to remember is that this is really everyone’s responsibility,” Sykes-Berry said. “Take care of yourself. Stay home. We can cut the death rate for this thing. It really will work.”
While the flu did not start in Spain, the media was not censored there during World War I, so a lot of the media coverage about the flu came from Spain. That is why people started calling the pandemic The Spanish Flu.
