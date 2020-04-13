LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - Digital Aerolus developed industrial indoor drones that are already used for some dangerous work. Their new product could soon be used to sanitize to fight off the coronavirus and other pathogens.
Digital Aerolus, an A.I. autonomy software company, developed drones to inspect high risk locations.
“These drones fly in places you wouldn’t want to send a human being. Underground mines, nuclear containment facilities where nuclear power is generated, underneath bridges. They save time, money and lives,” Digital Aerolus Director of Product and Business Development Jameson Huckaba said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spread, Digital Aerolus engineers and scientists developed the Aertos 120-UVC which is flown by a professional drone pilot.
“This drone can disinfect approximately 1,000 cubic feet within ten minutes of flight time,” Huckaba said.
UVC disinfection is used to disrupt the DNA of microorganisms. According to the CDC, UV radiation can be used against airborne organisms or for the inactivation of microorganisms on surfaces.
“It has been used for decades in hospitals and other critical spaces to clean and disinfect,” Huckaba said.
According to the American Medical Association, UV light was used to disinfect rooms at a center used to treat Ebola patients and is currently being used to preserve PPE.
“For UVC, the science is well understood,” Huckaba said.
Digital Aerolus is testing with hopes of producing and shipping at the end of April or early May.
“We are in the midst of testing with laboratories right now to demonstrate the effectiveness of it,” Huckaba said.
