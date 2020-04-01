LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - With face masks in demand, a Lenexa-based company called Filti got an idea.
“We thought it was unacceptable there were several hospitals and health care workers out there that are using cloth and t-shirts for facemasks. So we thought, we want to help the best we can,” Director of Technology at Filti, Dakota Hendrickson said.
And by help, Hendrickson means providing their patented material to make hospital-like quality face masks.
“Filti manufactures washable, reusable home air filters. We recently transitioned our facility to make face mask media only,” Hendrickson said.
An N95 mask is a respiratory protective device that has a very close facial fit. It blocks at least 95% of small particles. Material on the mask is typically used for HVAC filters, but the company says it has the same protective qualities as an N95 mask.
“We do this through our nanofiber technology. It’s done through mechanically filtering out pollutants as opposed to electrostatically,” Hendrickson said.
Already, people from all over are using their material to make masks.
“People coming to us saying, ‘hey, I’m trying to make face masks for our local law enforcement or to donate to hospitals’,” Hendrickson said.
Hendrickson says every minute production lines run, they can make 1,200 face masks worth of material.
“We’ve had about 2,000 emails over this weekend. About 600 calls per day,” Hendrickson said.
He says the company is working to produce 1.5 million masks worth of material per day to help people all over.
“We’re going to keep running face mask material as long as we can. We see this as a current issue and obviously the CDC does,” Hendrickson said.
Hendrickson says they’ve been dispatching drivers, and even helicopters to help with fulfillment.
