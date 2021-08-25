LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced the first 180 or so winners in its vaccine incentive lottery.
The state posted the results Wednesday afternoon and will draw a second round of names Friday.
Among the first winners was a member of the Lee's Summit City Council -- Hillary Shields.
"It was a nice surprise," Shields told KCTV5.
Shields said she took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as she could in January, and just got a booster shot at her doctor's recommendation.
Shortly after the first drawing, Shields said she received a robocall from DHSS. She thought it was a hoax until she received a follow up email.
She said that getting the shot, and being able to see people in person again, including at council meetings, was a reward in itself.
But the $10,000 prize was a thrill.
"That's not bad," she said. "I'm pretty excited.
As for what she plans to do with the windfall? Right now she's not sure.
"The fun answer is a big vacation," she said. "The real answer is probably some work on the house."
In the end, she said, she would have gotten vaccinated no matter what. But she hopes her story can help convince someone to roll up their own sleeve.
"The shot is safe. It's effective," she said. "It's a great way to protect yourself and your community and you could win $10,000. If you haven't already, it's time to get your jab."
