LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation said on Thursday that they are closing all dog parks due to COVID-19. 

They also said they are closing the sand volleyball courts and the skate park at Lea McKeighan Park. 

The closures begin on April 3 and will stay in place until further notice. 

The city's parks, green spaces, and trails will still be open for people to visit. 

The water fountains, restrooms, and playgrounds at the parks, as well as the basketball, pickleball, and tennis courts will remain closed.

LSPR is asking people to adhere to the social distancing and person hygiene guidelines from the CDC. 

