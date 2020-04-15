LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - Many area residents have been checking their bank accounts just to see when their COVID-19 stimulus check will hit their account.
For one Lee’s Summit woman, she got her money a little bit earlier than she thought she would, and it was a lot more than she expected.
“For the weekend I was feeling pretty good,” Lee’s Summit resident Eran Miller said.
After a trip to the Central Bank ATM in Lee’s Summit this weekend, things got interesting for Miller.
“I was just pulling out a couple hundred to pay the babysitter for the week,” Miller said.
But what she didn’t immediately notice, was her Netspend prepaid account balance on the receipt.
“I thought, ‘well it must be the stimulus,’ but as I was driving home, I kind of realized there was too many zeros and too many comas on that withdrawal balance,” Miller said.
On Saturday, the balance dropped to 1 million dollars, and on Sunday, it skyrocketed to 9 million dollars.
“I looked on Facebook and the news said there was another person in Indiana that had the same exact issue and I was like, dang it,” Miller expressed.
According to Central Bank, they said since Miller doesn’t have an account with them, and was just using their atm, all information on the receipt would come from her card providers system, which is Netspend. KCTV5 News reached out to them about the situation, but they haven’t reached back yet.
“I wanted to go shopping, but there is nowhere to shop. Everything is closed, so I couldn’t do anything really exciting,” Miller said.
All jokes aside, Miller didn’t spend any of the money, and alerted Central Bank and Netspend. Which officials say is always the right decision and suggest that people always contact their bank or card providers if they find something unusual with their account.
As for this millionaire, it’s a moment she’ll never forget.
“I’m never going to throw these away! I’m going to frame them and put them on my wall somewhere and say for one weekend of my entire life, I was just loaded with money I thought I had,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.