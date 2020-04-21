LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - Every year, seniors at Lee’s Summit West High School get an issue of the school paper on their last day. The coronavirus is cutting their year short, but the newspaper staff is making sure the senior issue makes it into their hands.
Parking lots and courtyards at Lee’s Summit West are left empty. Some students are busy working at home to encompass the last 365 days.
“Initially I was scared. But as we went through it, I got more comfortable and I think it’s very doable now,” managing editor Ethan White said.
With a few modifications, newspaper teacher Carol Ullery says her students haven’t created an online issue before this year.
“We’ve come up with a system that works. It’s clunky but it works,” Ullery said.
But there’s something about getting to touch a piece of your history. A letter in the mail, records on vinyl, or a newspaper with your face inside.
“We love that process and we love getting that paper in our hands. But, I honestly think most of the students as viewers they’re probably going to be just great getting it online,” Ullery said.
KCTV5 News reporter Abby Dodge graduated from Lee’s Summit West and found her senior issue that she now holds onto.
“It’s the sentimental value for a lot of people,” White said.
That’s not going to change, but graduates will have to rely on snail mail for their copies. Traditionally the senior issue and the superlatives inside are a secret for all seniors.
“Ahhh…yeah I mean that’s probably the hardest part,” White said.
White wasn’t going to let 2020 be the first year without a senior paper.
“At this point most seniors are kind of done with school and I was getting to that point. But, I got splashed in the face with cold water and woken up. I have to keep going,” White said.
While he sits at home, distanced from his fellow writers, he’s thinking about what made his senior year great, not what ended it.
“We want to make it all happy and cheerful for all the seniors so they’re not looking back at their senior year thinking, oh yeah, the last quarter of our year was canceled,” White said.
“There are 490 individuals who deserve to be celebrated,” Ullery said.
And have their memories written down for posterity.
