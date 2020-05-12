LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - Most businesses will remember these months as a time of struggle, but a shop in Lee's Summit is bucking the trend.
There's something satisfying that comes with good food.
“Just wanted to share my love of food and passion for cooking with other people,” Flavor owner Amy Keith said.
Keith has been waiting a long time to share her tastes.
“This is a dream come true. I've been tearing up,” Keith said.
For more than a year, she's been trying to open up her spice shop called Flavor with her son and fiancé.
“It's a good feeling. This was a rejuvenation for us,” Keith’s fiancé Sy Williamson said.
“We just kept going through it. Chipping away at it to open the store,” Keith’s son Emory Garten said.
“We had no idea COVID-19 was going to happen,” Williamson said.
Opening a business might seem impossible right now, but for this spice shop, it turned out to be the perfect time.
“It gave us time to sit back a little bit and not rush things,” Keith said.
Tuesday is Keith's first day welcoming customers who have seen her at farmer's markets and on social media.
“We wanted to be here when they opened and support the local business,” Flavor customer Susan Brabant said.
For Brabant, it's not just about adding to the pantry.
“I know it's tough right now, but to see a business opening is a spring of hope,” Brabant said.
During a time when many places are closing, an opening represents a fresh start.
“You just have to believe and just can't give up,” Keith said.
