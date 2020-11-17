LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – The Lee’s Summit Board of Education voted Tuesday night to have some students return to virtual learning.
The board unanimously voted to move 7th – 12th graders to virtual learning starting November 23rd to January 25th.
They also voted that 4th – 6th graders move to virtual learning starting November 23rd to January 25th.
.@LSR7 board approves return to virtual learning for grades 4-12 beginning Monday with projected return on Jan 25. Expands on first bite for just grades 7-12. Still debating whether PreK-3 should come back sooner. - @KCTV5— Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) November 18, 2020
KCTV5 News is still monitoring the board meeting. Refresh this story for updates.
You watch the meeting below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.