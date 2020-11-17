Lee’s Summit School District
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – The Lee’s Summit Board of Education voted Tuesday night to have some students return to virtual learning.

The board unanimously voted to move 7th – 12th graders to virtual learning starting November 23rd to January 25th.

They also voted that 4th – 6th graders move to virtual learning starting November 23rd to January 25th.

