LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit based meal delivery service says their program is more important now than ever but delivering in a pandemic presents many challenges.
“It’s very rewarding to give back. That’s what it’s all about,” One Good Meal volunteer Hershell Spurlock said.
Since the 1980s, 86-year-old Spurlock has been delivering meals to senior citizens.
“When you get way up in age there’s issues about driving and getting yourself ready to go out and all that,” Spurlock said.
KCTV5 News asked how many people they deliver to? “It varies, but generally between 120-135, five days a week,” One Good Meal Director Roberta McArthur said.
McArthur says they begin early packing up the meals and sending them out with delivery drivers. The majority of whom are senior citizens themselves, which makes them most at risk to the virus.
KCTV5 News asked Spurlock if he felt safe doing this. He responded, “Yes, because the masks and the gloves.”
Volunteers drop meals off at the door, step 6-feet back, and wait for the person to get it.
“We’re doing what the politicians are telling us to do and the CDC,” McArthur said.
As much as the senior citizens look forward to these meals, it’s the human contact that’s just as important.
“When’s the last time you had a hug? Do you miss it? Okay now you’re 90, and this is the only person you’re going to see all day and they can’t touch you, it’s a heartbreaker,” McArthur said.
And it’s not the only challenge.
“Every time I unlock the door to come in, I’m $500 in debt for the day,” McArthur said.
Because of the pandemic, fundraisers have been canceled, but they will keep going as long as they’re able.
“I’ve been going 25 years on this theory, so I think I’ve got another 25 in me. But it’s not going to be easy,” McArthur said.
“I’m just glad I can be of some help to them,” Spurlock said.
