LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – This morning, we took you to a Lee’s Summit gym that’s opened early and before the county says it can.
That gym owner has been getting a lot of negative feedback on social media, but he’s holding his position. He thinks the reopening guidelines are biased.
Jackson County has said gyms shouldn’t be open until Monday. However, the owner of Shredd KC argues that if people can eat in a restaurant or shop in a store then they should be able to sweat.
Shredd KC clients were happy to be back in the gym, even if the owner is going against the
county’s orders.
A client named Megan Bradley said, “I’m glad to be sweating again and be back in the groove.”
“I feel -- and I’m not the only gym owner that feels this way -- that we were discriminated against,” said Owner Ryan Waters.
Gyms in Jackson County aren’t supposed to reopen for another four days, but other restaurants and retailers are back to work.
So, Waters decided he’d had enough.
“It’s not really defiance,” he said. “It’s just what makes sense and what’s right.”
Waters said he has lost almost $50,000 over the last two months. That’s without any assistance with payroll.
“I put my heart and soul into this thing,” he said.
“It’s a political dance right now,” he said. “I’m not doing the dance anymore. That’s what it boils down to.”
Classes are limited to 10 people or less. All the equipment is wiped down after each use. Clients have to sign in when they walk through the door.
“So, I feel like it’s a much more controlled environment,” Waters said, meaning more controlled than a big box gym.
Waters said he’s willing to take the heat from people on social media and even the county if it comes to it.
“If you make a stand on anything, you’re dividing your audience,” he said.
KCTV5 News reached out to Jackson County to ask what they’d do. County officials said they’re addressing businesses like Shredd KC on a complaints-basis. However, there are not complaints inside the gym.
Bradley said, “I don’t have any concerns as long as people are being smart. If you don’t feel good don’t come work out and expose yourself to other people.”
“Everyone has a choice on whether or not they want to come,” said client Kirsten Jones.
We asked Waters about what he would do if there was potentially another coronavirus outbreak in the fall. He said he’s not sure his business would survive it.
