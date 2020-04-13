LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - People in Kansas City can now be tested for coronavirus without an appointment. For most people, they get their answer in about ten minutes.
A common sentiment KCTV5 News found Monday afternoon was that people just wanted to know where they stood with the virus.
Vicky Shields and her husband went to Blue Lotus Family Medicine in Lee’s summit for answers but say they won’t stop social distancing no matter their results.
“You know, there’s still a lot of unknowns about this and I don’t think we’re ready to let down our guard but having the information I think will be helpful,” Shields said.
The practice says it hasn’t seen anyone with extreme symptoms.
“As we would expect, there are a lot more negatives than positives, but we have had two positives so far,” owner and physician Dr. Tiffanny Blythe said.
The health department is following up with both people. Dr. Blythe says it’s just as important to test people who don’t have extreme symptoms and people who are feeling just a little under the weather.
“Those are the perfect people to come and get an antibody test because those are the cases that are going to fly under the radar if they’re not tested,” Dr. Blythe said.
Some are so curious they crossed the state line to be tested.
“And the traffic is not bad, so,” Puckett said.
After ten minutes, Vicky and her husband have their results.
“The good news is these are both negative,” Dr. Blythe said.
Blue Lotus is offering rapid testing again on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All of their services are $50 or less.
The medical practice is offering different types of tests.
- 1. Rapid antibody testing, which is done by a finger prick. You get your results in ten minutes.
- 2. Swab testing. It’s the test the doctors have to put inside your nose.
- 3. They are also medical consults related to any symptoms people might be having.
The facility will be adding more dates in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.