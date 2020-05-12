LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) - Retail stores have been closed for weeks. Dillard’s at the Oak Park Mall is opening its doors Wednesday, but Some boutiques have already started reopening.

Mall parking lots won’t be empty for much longer. While some boutiques are remaining closed, others are open to the idea of customers in their stores.

“I’m excited to be open. I’m nervous to see how it goes. But, it’s time I guess,” Addie Rose Owner Meagan Doyle said.

“I just wanted to get out and support local businesses,” shopper Megan Molle said.

Molle is tired of being at home and needed some retail therapy.

“Yes, who doesn’t?” Molle exclaimed.

Doyle says she’s happy to have people in her store after almost two months.

“I just want to make sure my customers feel comfortable enough to come in and shop,” Doyle said.

Being a small business owner over these last two months has come with its challenges.

“It is interesting. Kind of a roller coaster. Lots of ups and downs,” Doyle said.

Doyle is hoping it’s a smooth ride from now on.

“But the unknown is a little scary,” Doyle said.

Reopening doesn’t come without some changes. Wipes will be behind the jewelry stands and hand sanitizer is next to the card reader. The biggest change has to do with the clothes.

Every outfit that goes into the dressing room has to be steamed before going back on the rack.

“I think we’re all just trying to do our best. Make the best of the situation I guess,” Doyle said.

Doyle knows some of her customers may be hesitant to walk in the door.

“I understand those that aren’t comfortable yet,” Doyle said.

“I think it depends on everyone’s personal health and where their comfort zone is,” Molle said.

She’s keeping her website up-to-date for online shoppers.

“I want their experience to be enjoyable. As enjoyable as it can be right now,” Doyle said.