LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Leavenworth VA Medical Center says an employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The employee will follow instructions of medical providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
After receiving this information on Sunday of a confirmed positive result, the Medical Center is collaborating with the local health jurisdiction for monitoring.
The risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low at this time.
The Leavenworth VA Medical Center continues to screen veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of the COVID-19 virus.
